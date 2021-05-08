More Than 38,000 Tramadol Pills Intercepted by CBP in Chicago

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Chicago O’Hare’s International Mail Branch recently seized two packages containing pill bottles full of Tramadol tablets, a schedule IV substance under the Controlled Substance Act.

The shipments were arriving from the Mexico and were destined for a single residence in Dallas, Texas. The customs declaration affixed to the parcel listed the contents as Plastics, Decorations, and Toys. The officers inspected the shipments to determine the admissibility of the parcels and its contents, and found 38,350 Tramadol pills with a street value of $191,750.

“Most people hear about CBP seizing narcotics shipments,” said Shane Campbell, Area Port Director-Chicago. “However shipments of illegal prescription pills are very dangerous too. These pills were not regulated by the FDA and can contain harmful chemicals that could be poisonous.”

This medication is used to help relieve moderate to moderately severe pain. Tramadol is similar to opioid analgesics. It works in the brain to change how your body feels and responds to pain. Tramadol is most commonly abused by narcotic addicts, chronic pain patients, and health professionals. For the stated reasons of its abuse, Tramadol is a Schedule IV substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

