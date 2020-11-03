Re-Registration Period Now Open for Aliens with Temporary Protected Status under South Sudan’s Designation

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that current beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) under South Sudan’s designation who want to maintain their status through May 2, 2022, must re-register for TPS beginning Nov. 2, 2020 through Jan. 4, 2021.

Re-registration procedures, including how to renew employment authorization documents (EADs), have been published in the Federal Register and are available at uscis.gov/tps.

All applicants who wish to re-register for TPS must submit Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status. Applicants may also request an EAD by submitting Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, when they file Form I-821, or separately at a later date. Like all USCIS forms, both forms are free for download from the USCIS website at uscis.gov/forms.

USCIS will issue new EADs with a May 2, 2022, expiration date to eligible beneficiaries under South Sudan’s TPS designation who timely re-register and apply for an EAD.

DHS recognizes that not all re-registrants will receive new EADs before their current EADs expire on Nov. 2, 2020. Accordingly, USCIS is automatically extending through May 1, 2021, the validity of those EADs with a marked expiration date of Nov. 2, 2020.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf decided that the statutory conditions supporting South Sudan’s TPS designation on the basis of ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions continue to exist and that the designation should be extended for 18 months. Acting Secretary Wolf made his decision after reviewing country conditions and consulting with appropriate U.S. government agencies. As a result, South Sudan’s TPS designation is extended through May 2, 2022.

Additional information about TPS for South Sudan is available online at uscis.gov/tps.

Read more at USCIS

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)