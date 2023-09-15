USCIS to Celebrate Constitution Day and Citizenship Day by Welcoming More Than 6,900 New Citizens

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will celebrate Constitution Day and Citizenship Day by welcoming more than 6,900 new citizens in over 130 naturalization ceremonies across the nation between Sept. 17 and Sept. 22.

“USCIS will continue to work in communities to raise awareness about citizenship in line with our mission to uphold America’s promise as a nation of welcome and possibility with fairness, integrity, and respect,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou. “We believe that promoting citizenship and encouraging eligible immigrants to naturalize and fully participate in our democracy is a cornerstone of the agency’s work and illustrates the spirit of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day through a focus on the rights, responsibilities, and importance of citizenship.”

On Sept. 17, the nation observes Constitution Day and Citizenship Day as part of Constitution Week (Sept. 17 to 23). The commemoration honors both the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, and an observance that began in 1940 as “I Am an American Day.” Citizenship Day began in 1952, signed into law by President Harry Truman and, in 1955, President Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed the first Constitution Week.

Each year, USCIS celebrates Constitution Day and Citizenship Day – and Constitution Week – by celebrating the connection between the Constitution and citizenship, reflecting on what it means to be a citizen of the United States, and holding special naturalization ceremonies across the country. The Constitution plays a meaningful role in the lives of all Americans, but particularly for those who are Americans by choice. The Constitution not only establishes the rule of law, but it also creates the framework for an immigration system that enables immigrants to become citizens.

Eligible lawful permanent residents go through a comprehensive, multi-step process to become U.S. citizens. The final step in the naturalization process is the most important one, the Oath of Allegiance.

As part of Constitution Week, USCIS will be spotlighting naturalization ceremonies planned from Sept. 17 and Sept. 22. Following each naturalization ceremony, we encourage new U.S. citizens and their families and friends to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtags #NewUSCitizen, #ConstitutionWeek, and #WeThePeople.

In addition to holding more than 130 ceremonies across the country, USCIS will also be highlighting multiple initiatives during Constitution Week, including the Citizenship Ambassador Initiative.

Launched in July 2022, the Citizenship Ambassador Initiative collaborates with community leaders to promote naturalization in their local communities. Through the efforts of these ambassadors, USCIS has been able to extend its reach and promote naturalization to thousands of people in diverse locations throughout the country. Learn more about what the Citizenship Ambassador Initiative means to two current ambassadors: Pao Yang (Fresno, CA) and Luis Shephard (Boston, MA). For more about the initiative and introductions to all our ambassadors, visit the Citizenship Ambassadors | USCIS page.

USCIS reaffirms its commitment to promoting citizenship and making the naturalization process accessible to all who are eligible. Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration, we have taken several steps to support implementation of Executive Order 14012: Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration System and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans. The following efforts occurred this year:

For more information about USCIS’ Constitution Day and Citizenship Day activities, please see the USCIS Celebrates Citizenship Day 2023 Fact Sheet (PDF, 682.73 KB).

Read more at USCIS