CISA’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee Meets to Vote on Recommendations

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) held its third quarter Cybersecurity Advisory Committee (CSAC) meeting Wednesday.

During the meeting the Committee deliberated and voted on recommendations designed to help strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity. The Committee also elected Ron Green and Dave DeWalt as the new chair and vice chair respectively. Green and DeWalt will serve in the positions for two-year terms effective December 1.

The recommendations include responses to questions outlined in six scoping documents tasked to the Committee and will now be submitted to Director Easterly in written form and posted on cisa.gov. Director Easterly’s responses to the recommendations will also be posted on cisa.gov.

The Director also thanked 10 departing members whose two-year terms will expire November 30: Steve Adler, Tom Fanning, Vijaya Gadde, Nuala O’Connor, Matthew Prince, Steve Schmidt, Alex Stamos, Kate Starbird, Alicia Tate-Nadeau, and Chris Young.

“I am super grateful to these outstanding professionals who gave their time and expertise to develop recommendations aimed at advancing CISA’s role as America’s cyber defense agency. They’ve made an invaluable impact on the cybersecurity posture of the United States,” said Easterly.

Established in 2021, the Committee was created to provide recommendations to CISA Director Jen Easterly to help advance the cybersecurity mission of the agency as well as to strengthen cybersecurity measures across the nation.

The next CISA CSAC meeting will be in person in December. Details and information on how to attend will be forthcoming.

The agenda from today’s meeting is available here. More information on CSAC is available here.

Read more at CISA