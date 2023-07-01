2023 CWE Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Weaknesses

The Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute, sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security and operated by MITRE, has released the 2023 Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Weaknesses. The CWE Top 25 is calculated by analyzing public vulnerability data in the National Vulnerability Data (NVD) for root cause mappings to CWE weaknesses for the previous two calendar years. These weaknesses lead to serious vulnerabilities in software. An attacker can often exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system, steal data, or prevent applications from working.

The 2023 CWE Top 25 also incorporates updated weakness data for recent CVE records in the dataset that are part of CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog (KEV).

CISA encourages developers and product security response teams to review the CWE Top 25 and evaluate recommended mitigations to determine those most suitable to adopt. Over the coming weeks, the CWE program will be publishing a series of further articles on the CWE Top 25 methodology, vulnerability mapping trends, and other useful information that help illustrate how vulnerability management plays an important role in Shifting the Balance of Cybersecurity Risk.

