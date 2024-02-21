The University faced a cyberattack yesterday (20/02), which is affected internet and services across multiple UK higher education institutions.

Students at various colleges were notified of the attack, which affected access to IT services such as CamSIS and Moodle.

An internal email revealed that the incident was a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, described as a “a deliberate flood of data generated by a large number of compromised machines on the internet”.

