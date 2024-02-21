37.8 F
Cybersecurity

Cambridge University Faces Cyber Attack

A DDoS attack has targeted internet services at multiple UK universities

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
cambridge university

The University faced a cyberattack yesterday (20/02), which is affected internet and services across multiple UK higher education institutions.

Students at various colleges were notified of the attack, which affected access to IT services such as CamSIS and Moodle.

An internal email revealed that the incident was a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, described as a “a deliberate flood of data generated by a large number of compromised machines on the internet”.

Read the rest of the story at Varsity, here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

