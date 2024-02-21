37.8 F
FBI Warns of ‘unprecedented Increase’ in Chinese Cyberattacks on Us Infrastructure

FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the agency is “laser-focused” on deterring the threat posed by China that is capable of undermining U.S. national security

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has flagged concern over Chinese efforts to covertly plant malicious software into computer networks to disrupt critical US infrastructure, adding that the threat is now at “a scale greater than we’d seen before.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the agency is “laser-focused” on deterring the threat posed by China that is capable of undermining U.S. national security.

“We’re laser-focused on this as a real threat and we’re working with a lot of partners to try to identify it, anticipate it and disrupt it,” Wray said at the Munich Security Conference.
