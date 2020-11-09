(NCPC)

CISA Headquarters Brings DHS Consolidated Campus into Focus

The decade-plus project to consolidate the Department of Homeland Security onto the St. Elizabeths campus in southeast Washington, D.C. is slowly coming into focus.

The National Capital Planning Commission approved plans to build a 600,000 square foot headquarters for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency after members determined that the plans were consistent with the rest of the master plan, appropriate for the space it’ll occupy and addressed some of the unique challenges associated with the campus, which is a national historic landmark.

This is the first building DHS and the General Services Administration have submitted for review under the most recent master plan for the campus, which NCPC approved last month.

