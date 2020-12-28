CISA Releases CISA Insights and Creates Webpage on Ongoing APT Cyber Activity

CISA is tracking a known compromise involving SolarWinds Orion products that are currently being exploited by a malicious actor. An advanced persistent threat (APT) actor is responsible for compromising the SolarWinds Orion software supply chain, as well as widespread abuse of commonly used authentication mechanisms. If left unchecked, this threat actor has the resources, patience, and expertise to resist eviction from compromised networks and continue to hold affected organizations at risk.

In response to this threat, CISA has issued CISA Insights: What Every Leader Needs to Know About the Ongoing APT Cyber Activity. This CISA Insights provides information to leaders on the known risk to organizations and actions that they can take to prioritize measures to identify and address these threats.

CISA has also created a new Supply Chain Compromise webpage to consolidate the many resources—including Emergency Directive (ED) 21-01 and Activity Alert AA20-352A: Advanced Persistent Threat Compromise of Government Agencies, Critical Infrastructure, and Private Sector Organizations—that we have released on this compromise. CISA will update the webpage to include partner resources that are of value to the cyber community.

To read the latest CISA Insights, visit CISA.gov/insights. For more information on the SolarWinds Orion software compromise, visit CISA.gov/supply-chain-compromise.

Read more at CISA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)