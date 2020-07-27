COVID-19 Cybersecurity: Building Resilience Beyond the Crisis

A recent Forescout report showed more than a third of workstations in healthcare operate on unsupported versions of Windows, among a host of other vulnerabilities found in everyday medical devices. The COVID-19 crisis fueled the adoption of even more remote connections and devices on the network, thus increasing cybersecurity risks across the sector.

At the start of the national emergency, the Office for Civil Rights lifted penalties around telehealth to expand care options amid the crisis. These changes fueled the adoption of new telehealth platforms, as well as the use of platforms not previously allowed by HIPAA.

During the same time period, telework increased as did the need for temporary hospitals and supporting remote devices.

Read more at Health IT Security

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)