CovidLock: Mobile Coronavirus Tracking App Coughs Up Ransomware

Cybercriminals like to exploit people when they are at their most vulnerable. They use dramatic events that cause people to be emotional or fearful to drive their profits. Any time there are major news cycles happening on a topic that stirs a strong reaction, cybercriminals will not be far behind.

The Coronavirus is no different. Shortly after the first cases were confirmed, DomainTools’ researchers observed a minor uptick in domain names leveraging Coronavirus and COVID-19. These registrations have peaked significantly in the past few weeks and many of them are scams.

The security research team has continuously been monitoring these suspicious domains. The DomainTools security research team discovered a domain (coronavirusapp[.]site) that claims to have a real-time Coronavirus outbreak tracker available via an app download.

