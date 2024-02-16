Deepfake attacks using “face swap” technology to attempt to bypass remote identity verification increased by 704% in 2023, according to a published report.

Free and low-cost face swap tools, virtual cameras and mobile emulators are accelerating the efforts of a growing number of deepfake-focused threat actors, identity verification company iProov found in its 2024 Threat Intelligence Report titled “The Impact of Generative AI on Remote identity Verification.”

“Generative AI has provided a huge boost to threat actors’ productivity levels: these tools are relatively low cost, easily accessed, and can be used to create highly convincing synthesized media such as face swaps or other forms of deepfakes that can easily fool the human eye as well as less advanced biometric solutions,” iProov Chief Scientific Officer Andrew Newell said in a public statement.

