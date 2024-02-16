38.9 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 16, 2024
AI and Advanced TechBiometrics & ID ManagementCybersecurity

Deepfake Face Swap Attacks on ID Verification Systems Up 704% in 2023

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Asian woman scans face by smart phone using facial recognition system. Isolated on background.
(iStock Photo)

Deepfake attacks using “face swap” technology to attempt to bypass remote identity verification increased by 704% in 2023, according to a published report.

Free and low-cost face swap tools, virtual cameras and mobile emulators are accelerating the efforts of a growing number of deepfake-focused threat actors, identity verification company iProov found in its 2024 Threat Intelligence Report titled “The Impact of Generative AI on Remote identity Verification.”

“Generative AI has provided a huge boost to threat actors’ productivity levels: these tools are relatively low cost, easily accessed, and can be used to create highly convincing synthesized media such as face swaps or other forms of deepfakes that can easily fool the human eye as well as less advanced biometric solutions,” iProov Chief Scientific Officer Andrew Newell said in a public statement.

Read the rest of the story at SC Media, here.

Previous article
PODCAST: Breaking Down The Debate Around Border Security Tech
Next article
Responders Conduct Successful Pollution Training, Supporting Guam’s Spill Response Readiness
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals