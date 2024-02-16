Politico hosted Theresa Cardinal Brown from the Bipartisan Policy Center on the topic of border security tech.

This podcast in an exploration into the symbiotic relationship between technology and the immigration realm, wherein it has seamlessly woven itself into the fabric of the immigration system across various domains.

In this episode, the focus turns towards the intricate technological investments embedded within the Senate’s border legislation. A detailed analysis unfolds, shedding light on the evolution of border technology investments, highlighting the discernible disparity between the current migration landscape and the original purposes of past technological applications.

The discourse surrounding the integration of technology in migration management takes center stage. Various perspectives, considerations, and the intricate dance between policy and technological advancements are meticulously examined, providing listeners with a comprehensive understanding of the ongoing debate.

Moreover, the podcast delves into the transformative potential of technology as an informational conduit, empowering migrants with knowledge about legal pathways to enter the United States. The exploration extends beyond the challenges of contemporary migration, envisioning technology as a facilitator for a more streamlined and informed process for individuals seeking lawful entry.

Click here to listen to the Podcast