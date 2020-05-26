Air Force Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan, director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, briefs the press with Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy on the adoption of ethical principles for artificial intelligence, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

DoD Moves AI Development to Air Force’s Cloud One as JEDI Protest Drags on

DoD’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center is supposed to be one of the first adopters of the Pentagon’s JEDI Cloud platform. But since there’s no telling when the JEDI matter will finally emerge from litigation, the JAIC has had to move on to a plan B, at least for the time being.

Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan, the JAIC director, said his organization has decided to start using the Air Force’s Cloud One environment for its AI work for the foreseeable future. Time is of the essence, he said, since the U.S. military only has about five years before it’s decided whether the United States or China will be the dominant force in AI.

“The lack of an enterprise cloud solution has slowed us down, there’s no question about that,” Shanahan said during a webinar hosted by AFCEA’s D.C. chapter. “We had to do a lot of background work to make sure [Cloud One] could handle our DevSecOps, tools, plans, platforms, but it looks very promising right now.”

