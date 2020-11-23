DOD Needs IT Support for Security Clearance Background Investigations Program

With less than one year left to prepare to take responsibility for the IT systems supporting the nation’s background investigations for security clearances, the Defense Department office managing the program put out a notice searching for an IT support vendor.

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, or DCSA, formerly the Defense Security Service, took over management of the National Background Investigations Service in October 2019. Before the move, background checks on prospective and current federal employees were conducted by the Office of Personnel Management’s National Background Investigations Bureau, an outfit created in the wake of the 2015 security breach that exposed the personal information of tens of millions of Americans.

