IRS Commissioner Says IT Modernization Underfunded, Will Take Longer Than Envisioned

The IRS, while gearing up for next year’s tax filing season, is still wrapping up the current filing season.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig told members of the House Ways and Means Committee that the agency has accelerated programming and “health testing” for IT systems, and that the agency remains at least a month ahead of schedule for next season’s preparations.

The agency, he said, sped up this work in part because of uncertainty over whether Congress would pass a comprehensive fiscal 2021 budget before a continuing resolution expires on Dec. 11.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X
X