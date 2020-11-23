IRS Commissioner Says IT Modernization Underfunded, Will Take Longer Than Envisioned

The IRS, while gearing up for next year’s tax filing season, is still wrapping up the current filing season.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig told members of the House Ways and Means Committee that the agency has accelerated programming and “health testing” for IT systems, and that the agency remains at least a month ahead of schedule for next season’s preparations.

The agency, he said, sped up this work in part because of uncertainty over whether Congress would pass a comprehensive fiscal 2021 budget before a continuing resolution expires on Dec. 11.

