DoD Transmits Classified 2023 Cyber Strategy to Congress

It builds upon the direction set by the 2018 DoD Cyber Strategy and is informed by years of real-world experience of significant DoD cyberspace operations.

By Homeland Security Today
Personnel with the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group conduct cyber operations at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Md., June 3, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by J.M. Eddins Jr.)

The Department of Defense transmitted the classified 2023 DoD Cyber Strategy to Congress earlier this week.

The classified 2023 DoD Cyber Strategy provides direction to the Department to operationalize the concepts and defense objectives for cyberspace set forth in the 2022 National Defense Strategy. It builds upon the direction set by the 2018 DoD Cyber Strategy and is informed by years of real-world experience of significant DoD cyberspace operations.

An unclassified summary of the strategy will be rolled out in the coming months.

Click here for an unclassified fact sheet on the 2023 DoD Cyber Strategy.

Read more at the Defense Department

