DoE Invests $45M to Prevent Cyberattacks on US Energy Systems

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The now-replaced Thunderbird supercomputer at Sandia National Laboratories (Department of Energy photo)

The Department of Energy’s (DoE) Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER) announced this week the allocation of $45 million for 16 projects aimed at developing new technologies to prevent cyberattacks and reduce energy disruptions from cyber incidents.

Organizations across six states were selected to help develop new cybersecurity tools designed to reduce cyber risks and strengthen the resilience of America’s energy systems, which include the power grid, electric utilities, pipelines, and renewable energy generation sources like wind or solar.

“DOE is committed to strengthening the nation’s energy sector, including protecting it against current or emerging cyber threats that would threaten Americans’ access to secure, reliable energy,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in a Feb. 26 statement. “With today’s announcement, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping help teams across the country develop innovative next-generation cybersecurity solutions for tackling modern day challenges.”

