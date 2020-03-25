WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks at a press conference at the organization’s headquarters in Geneva on March 11, 2020. (WHO photo)

Elite Hackers Target WHO as Coronavirus Cyberattacks Spike

Elite hackers tried to break into the World Health Organization earlier this month, sources told Reuters, part of what a senior agency official said was a more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks.

WHO Chief Information Security Officer Flavio Aggio said the identity of the hackers was unclear and the effort was unsuccessful. But he warned that hacking attempts against the agency and its partners have soared as they battle to contain the coronavirus, which has killed more than 15,000 worldwide.

The attempted break-in at the WHO was first flagged to Reuters by Alexander Urbelis, a cybersecurity expert and attorney with the New York-based Blackstone Law Group, which tracks suspicious internet domain registration activity.

