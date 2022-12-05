30.9 F
European Commission Seeks Cross-Border Cyber Threat Detection Providers

The European Commission, in coordination with the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre (ECCC), is launching a call for expression of interest to select entities in Member States which will host and operate cross-border cyber threat detection platforms, each bringing together relevant public entities from several Member States, as well as private entities.

Announced in the 2020 European Cybersecurity Strategy, and more detailed recently in the Joint Communication on European Cyber Defence Policy, this is the first phase in the creation of a cross-border infrastructure of European Security Operations Centres (SOC), powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies.

Cross-border Security Operations Centres will procure cyber threat detection tools and services together with the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre, which will initially contribute EUR 30 million under the Digital Europe program. The program will also fund up to EUR 72.5 million in grants for cyber threat detection, following a recently opened call for proposals.

Centers or platforms may also apply for such grants, with the aim to complement the investment resulting from joint procurement with the ECCC.

Read the Call for Expression of Interest at the European Commission

