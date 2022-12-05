30.9 F
Partnering with Ukraine on Cybersecurity Paid Off, Leaders Say

The initial USCYBERCOM team grew from 10 to 39 people, working with Ukraine to strengthen its cyber defenses and provide reassurance.

By Homeland Security Today
Cyber exercise AvengerCon VII, hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute in Columbia, Md., to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), returned for a hybrid in-person and virtual event, Dec. 1, 2022. (Steven Stover/DoD)

A year ago, a hunt forward 10-member team of the U.S. Cyber Command’s Cyber National Mission Force arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The Marine Corps major leading that team called back and she said, “We’re gonna be here for a bit,” said Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander, U.S. Cyber Command and director, National Security Agency/chief, Central Security Service.

Nakasone spoke on a panel today at the Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

That team grew from 10 to 39 people, working with Ukraine to strengthen its cyber defenses and provide reassurance. It paid off big-time as Russia launched its invasion, he said.

