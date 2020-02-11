(FBI photo)

FBI Warns About Ongoing Attacks Against Software Supply Chain Companies

The FBI has sent a security alert to the US private sector about an ongoing hacking campaign that’s targeting supply chain software providers, ZDNet has learned.

The FBI says hackers are attempting to infect companies with the Kwampirs malware, a remote access trojan (RAT).

“Software supply chain companies are believed to be targeted in order to gain access to the victim’s strategic partners and/or customers, including entities supporting Industrial Control Systems (ICS) for global energy generation, transmission, and distribution,” the FBI said in a private industry notification sent out last week.

