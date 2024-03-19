48.8 F
Cybersecurity

Four Big Questions for DC Following Massive Health Care Hack

By Homeland Security Today
The crippling hack U.S. officials long feared looked nothing like they expected.

The Feb. 21 cybercriminal attack on medical billing processor Change Healthcare didn’t flatten power grids or poison water supplies. But by forcing the $13 billion company offline, it severed one of the few links connecting health care providers to insurance firms — and triggered a cash crunch at hospitals, health clinics and pharmacies nationwide.

U.S. officials, lawmakers and health executives are focused right now on ensuring that health care providers are not forced to close, miss payroll or deny patients access to medical care. UnitedHealth Group, which owns Change, has said its key claims and payments services won’t be fully restored until March 22.

Read the rest of the story at POLITICO, here.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
