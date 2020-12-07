Foxconn Electronics Giant Hit by Ransomware, $34 Million Ransom

Foxconn electronics giant suffered a ransomware attack at a Mexican facility over the Thanksgiving weekend, where attackers stole unencrypted files before encrypting devices.

Foxconn is the largest electronics manufacturing company globally, with recorded revenue of $172 billion in 2019 and over 800,000 employees worldwide. Foxconn subsidiaries include Sharp Corporation, Innolux, FIH Mobile, and Belkin.

The DoppelPaymer ransomware published files belonging to Foxconn NA on their ransomware data leak site. The leaked data includes generic business documents and reports but does not contain any financial information or employee’s personal details.

