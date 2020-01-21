How Business Leaders Can Close Their Cybersecurity Skills Gap

  • Cybersecurity can’t be left to technology – it needs human input, too.
  • C-suite leadership on this issue can have multiple benefits.
  • Training doesn’t need to be expensive; free resources are available.
  • As well as saving money, cybersecurity engenders customers’ trust and can aid staff retention.

According to a recent survey of IT decision makers by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, 82% of employers say they have a shortage of cybersecurity skills—and 71% say this causes direct and measurable damage to their organizations.

Advanced cybersecurity technology is one way companies are mitigating the effects of this skills shortage; still, it takes human strategy and a collaborative effort to effect pervasive and continuous protection from cyberthreats. At stake are not only individual companies, but also their customers, their supply chains and the public at large.

Rather than bemoaning the talent deficit, the C-suite can and should do something about it. It may be an uphill effort – but allies and opportunities to get started are abundant.

