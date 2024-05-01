Iowa State University’s Manimaran Govindarasu believes bringing renewable energy to the power grid raises all kinds of “internet-of-things” issues.

That’s because “everything is connected,” said the Anson Marston Distinguished Professor in Engineering.

Solar inverters and wind farm controllers are connected to the Internet. With each internet connection, energy resources distributed across the countryside are potentially vulnerable to cyberattacks, which could interrupt power transmission or even result in blackouts.

