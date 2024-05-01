67.4 F
How Iowa State University Hopes to Keep Renewable Energy Secure From Cyberattacks

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Iowa State University’s Manimaran Govindarasu believes bringing renewable energy to the power grid raises all kinds of “internet-of-things” issues.

That’s because “everything is connected,” said the Anson Marston Distinguished Professor in Engineering.

Solar inverters and wind farm controllers are connected to the Internet. With each internet connection, energy resources distributed across the countryside are potentially vulnerable to cyberattacks, which could interrupt power transmission or even result in blackouts.

Read the rest of the story at Ames Tribune, here.

