60.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
AI and Advanced TechCybersecurity

How to Build Data Resilience by Leveraging Backup, Zero Trust and AI

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The USA in the digital world of binary and hex code. Concept 3D Illustration of Stars and Stripes banner in computer code depicting the modern challenges of internet and American matters in cyberspace
(iStock Photo)

Data is a strategic asset, and the U.S. military needs seamless access to it across all networks, devices and infrastructure — all the way to the tactical edge. Mission-critical defense operations depend on secure, readily available data.

As the Department of Defense and the military services digitize operations, data becomes a prime target for adversaries. Threats are growing more advanced. Ransomware, destructive malware and supply chain attacks can evade perimeter defenses. Moreover, DoD environments are mobile, dynamic and distributed, which makes it challenging to protect data in such environments. Coalition environments create additional challenges, as the DoD must assume the data security risks of partners.

And, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2024 – published in January – the world “faced [in 2023] a polarized geopolitical order, multiple armed conflicts, both scepticism and fervour about the implications of future technologies, and global economic uncertainty.” Additionally indicating that there is growing cyber inequity between organizations that are cyber resilient and those that are not.

Read the rest of the story at C4ISRNET, here.

Previous article
US Pharmacy Outage Triggered by ‘Blackcat’ Ransomware at UnitedHealth Unit
Next article
Canada’s RCMP, Global Affairs Hit by Cyberattacks
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals