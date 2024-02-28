Hackers working for the ‘Blackcat’ ransomware gang are behind the outage at UnitedHealth’s (UNH.N), opens new tab technology unit that has snarled prescription deliveries for six days, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The problems began last week after hackers gained access to Change Healthcare’s information technology systems and has led to disruptions at pharmacies across the United States.

Change Healthcare and UnitedHealth did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Blackcat, also known as “ALPHV,” did not immediately respond when asked whether it was responsible.

