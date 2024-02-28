60.9 F
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Cybersecurity

US Pharmacy Outage Triggered by ‘Blackcat’ Ransomware at UnitedHealth Unit

Healthcare, opioid epidemic and drug abuse concept with the map of USA filled with oxycodone and hydrocodone pharmaceutical pills on the American flag
(iStock Photo)

Hackers working for the ‘Blackcat’ ransomware gang are behind the outage at UnitedHealth’s (UNH.N), opens new tab technology unit that has snarled prescription deliveries for six days, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The problems began last week after hackers gained access to Change Healthcare’s information technology systems and has led to disruptions at pharmacies across the United States.

Change Healthcare and UnitedHealth did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Blackcat, also known as “ALPHV,” did not immediately respond when asked whether it was responsible.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters, here.

