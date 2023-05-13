67.1 F
Malicious Actors Exploit CVE-2023-27350 in PaperCut MF and NG

In early May 2023, a group self-identifying as the Bl00dy Ransomware Gang attempted to exploit vulnerable PaperCut servers against the Education Facilities Subsector.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are releasing this joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) in response to the active exploitation of CVE-2023-27350. This vulnerability occurs in certain versions of PaperCut NG and PaperCut MF and enables an unauthenticated actor to execute malicious code remotely without credentials. PaperCut released a patch in March 2023.

According to FBI information, malicious actors exploited CVE-2023-27350 beginning in mid-April 2023 and continuing through the present. In early May 2023, also according to FBI information, a group self-identifying as the Bl00dy Ransomware Gang attempted to exploit vulnerable PaperCut servers against the Education Facilities Subsector.

This joint advisory provides detection methods for exploitation of CVE-2023-27350 as well and indicators of compromise (IOCs) associated with Bl00dy Ransomware Gang activity. FBI and CISA strongly encourage users and administrators to immediately apply patches, and workarounds if unable to patch. FBI and CISA especially encourage organizations who did not patch immediately to assume compromise and hunt for malicious activity using the detection signatures in this CSA. If potential compromise is detected, organizations should apply the incident response recommendations included in this CSA.

