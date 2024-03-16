62.2 F
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Microsoft Expands Availability of Its AI-Powered Cybersecurity Assistant

Microsoft will widen the availability of its artificial intelligence-powered tool for cybersecurity professionals from April 1 and adopt a ‘pay-as-you-go’ strategy for the assistant, the company said on Wednesday.

Soft-launched last year, ‘Security Copilot’ lets analysts run queries through a simple prompt box to help with tasks like summarizing incidents, analyzing vulnerabilities and sharing information with co-workers on a pinboard.

Roughly 300 customers are currently using the tool, a Microsoft official said at an event in San Francisco.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters, here.

