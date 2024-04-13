The Common Good Cyber initiative has unveiled a comprehensive report following a pivotal workshop aimed at enhancing the sustainability of nonprofit organizations that play critical roles in cybersecurity. This workshop, hosted in February 2024 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., gathered key stakeholders to address the challenges faced by these organizations, particularly in terms of funding.

The workshop report details the discussions and outcomes of the event, which saw participation from over 100 in-person attendees and an additional 200 online participants. These representatives came from diverse sectors, including government, multilateral organizations, civil society, the business community, and academia, highlighting the broad interest and urgent need for collaborative efforts in this area.

Key Outcomes of the Workshop:

Mapping the Cybersecurity Nonprofit Ecosystem: The report provides an in-depth analysis of the cybersecurity nonprofit landscape, underscoring the significant contributions and economic impact of these organizations. This mapping effort is a crucial step in recognizing the integral role that nonprofits play in maintaining cyber resilience and security. Capacity Building Initiatives: Recognizing the critical need for organizational growth, the workshop outlined strategies for capacity support and acceleration for cybersecurity nonprofits. This includes targeted training in marketing and fundraising to empower these organizations to attract sustainable funding and expand their operations. Establishment of a Joint Funding Mechanism: Perhaps the most significant outcome is the proposal to create a joint funding mechanism that would provide a stable financial base for cybersecurity nonprofits. The report details the proposed governance structure and distribution criteria, which are designed to ensure transparency and fairness in the allocation of resources.

The workshop was a collaborative effort involving leading cybersecurity entities such as the Cyber Threat Alliance, the CyberPeace Institute, the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), the Global Cyber Alliance, the Institute for Security and Technology (IST), and the Shadowserver Foundation. The involvement of these organizations underscores the collective acknowledgment within the cybersecurity community of the need for enhanced support and resources for nonprofits in this field.

The Common Good Cyber initiative’s workshop report is not just a summary of discussions but a roadmap for action. It lays out clear, actionable steps that can be taken to support the crucial work of cybersecurity nonprofits, ensuring they have the resources needed to continue their vital work in protecting global cyber infrastructures. As the report circulates among stakeholders and policymakers, it is expected to spark further collaboration and funding efforts, addressing the systemic underfunding that has long hampered the effectiveness of the cybersecurity nonprofit sector.

Read the full report here.