Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Cybersecurity

New Zealand Joins US, UK, Netherlands Alleging Chinese Cyber Espionage

New Zealand’s security minister confirmed last week that hackers linked to the Chinese government had launched a state-sponsored operation that targeted New Zealand’s Parliament in 2021.

The confirmation came shortly after the United States and United Kingdom last week imposed new sanctions on China after accusing the country of sustaining a cyber-attack campaign lasting more than a decade, that targeted Western officials, journalists, corporations and pro-democracy activists, and the UK’s Electoral Commission.

The National Cyber Security Centre, part of GCHQ, also revealed that four British MPs critical of Beijing had been targeted in a separate attack. The four parliamentarians were all part of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China and are prominent critics of China.

Read the rest of the story at Silicon, here.

