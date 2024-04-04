Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Norfolk International Airport prevented a North Carolina resident from bringing his handgun onto a flight today, Friday, March 29. The 9mm handgun was loaded with 11 bullets, including one in the chamber.

The gun was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bag, which required a closer inspection. The firearm was removed by the local police, who confiscated the weapon and cited the man on a weapons charge. TSA does not confiscate firearms; law enforcement officers do.

In addition to being criminally cited by police, the man also faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

The case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

“It is highly disappointing that we continue to see individuals try to bring their guns onto a flight,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Had the gun been unloaded and declared at the airline check-in counter to be transported with checked baggage in the belly of the plane, there would have been no issue. But to bring a loaded gun to a checkpoint is inexcusable because you cannot bring a firearm onto a flight. Firearms need to be unloaded and packed in a locked hard-sided case for transport in the cargo hold with the rest of the checked bags.”

Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2024

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 As of 3/29/24 Guns caught at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) checkpoints 14 10 21 15 12 23 27 29 7

Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded then packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and gun owners have a duty to ensure they are not violating any local firearm laws. Additionally, contacting the respective airline could reveal any additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a gun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because a concealed carry permit does not allow a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Last year, 6,735 firearms were caught at airport security checkpoints nationwide and 93 percent of them were loaded.