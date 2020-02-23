NIST Expects to Create Privacy Guidelines for Smaller Organizations

The National Institute of Standards and Technology director shed light this week on how the agency shaped the first version of its privacy framework and plans to create more solutions, including a soon-to-come privacy guide to deliberately support small- and medium-sized businesses.

NIST launched the first version of its privacy framework in mid-January, after months of collaboration with people who hoped to eventually put the tool into practice. At a Center for Strategic and International Studies event in Washington Wednesday, Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Walter Copan said after years of development and following the initial rollout, the agency views itself “truly only at the beginning of [it’s] privacy framework journey.”

Read more at NextGov

