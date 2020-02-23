Pentagon’s Tech Agency Reveals Potential Breach Involving Personal Data

The agency that secures the U.S. military’s IT infrastructure across the globe says sensitive personal data, including Social Security numbers, hosted on its network may have been compromised in a breach between May and July 2019.

The Defense Information Systems Agency notified potential victims of the breach in a letter this month, saying it had tightened protocols for protecting personally identification information (PII) because of the incident.

“We take this potential data compromise very seriously,” DISA Chief Information Officer Roger Greenwell said in the letter seen by CyberScoop.

Read more at CyberScoop

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)