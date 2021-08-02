South Africa’s Rail, Port and Pipeline Hit by Cyber Attack

Transnet, a state-owned South African rail, port and pipeline company, appears to be in crisis mode after a cyberattack hit the company last week.

The logistics firm has been forced to halt operations at container terminals in Durban, Ngqura, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing a note that Transnet sent to customers.

“Transnet, including Transnet Port Terminals, experienced an act of cyberattack, security intrusion and sabotage, which resulted in the disruption of TPT normal processes and functions or the destruction or damage of equipment or information,” the note reportedly reads.

