Study Finds the Need for Cybersecurity Improvements for Offshore Rigs

Cyber defense expert Naval Dome and the offshore division of a supermajor have completed a joint project to identify and mitigate cyber risks common to offshore deepwater drilling rigs.

Findings from the two-year project, culminating in the installation and pilot testing of Naval Dome’s Endpoint cyber defence system aboard drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, indicate that the minimum industry guidelines, regulations and security techniques are out of step with current platform technology, connectivity requirements and cyber-attack methodology.

In a joint research paper presented at an Offshore Technology conference in Houston last week, the authors state: “Activities over two years have demonstrated shortfalls and real challenges that need to be addressed if we are to create a more cyber-secure deepwater drilling rig environment.”

Read the full story at The Maritime Executive

