The NSA Is Piloting a Secure DNS Service for the Defense Industrial Base

In an effort to better protect the U.S. defense industrial base from malware-based threats, the National Security Agency has launched a pilot program on securing Domain Name System use for U.S. defense contractors.

The NSA’s cybersecurity directorate has been working on the pilot, called secure DNS, for six weeks, the directorate’s chief, Anne Neuberger, said during a virtual event Thursday.

“Our analysis highlighted that using secure DNS would reduce the ability for 92% of malware attacks … from a command and control perspective, deploying malware on a given network,” Neuberger said.

Read more at CyberScoop

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)