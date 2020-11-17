U.S. Army Enterprise IT Office Looks to Expand ‘as a Service’

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems is looking to expand its partnership with industry in several areas, including its “as a service” opportunities, an Army official said Tuesday.

Brendan Burke, the deputy program executive officer at PEO EIS, said at the AFCEA Belvoir Industry Day that there’s “probably nothing that we’re not looking at as ‘as a service'” as the program office looks at ways to save money and increase efficiency.

“I wouldn’t take anything off the table in terms of should it be done as a service,” Burke said.

