Cyber warriors defend the network at the tactical operations center for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, on Fort Bliss, Texas, during Network Integration Evaluation 16.1, which ran from Sept. 25 to Oct. 8, 2015. (David Vergun/U.S. Army)

U.S. Army Enterprise IT Office Looks to Expand ‘as a Service’

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems is looking to expand its partnership with industry in several areas, including its “as a service” opportunities, an Army official said Tuesday.

Brendan Burke, the deputy program executive officer at PEO EIS, said at the AFCEA Belvoir Industry Day that there’s “probably nothing that we’re not looking at as ‘as a service'” as the program office looks at ways to save money and increase efficiency.

“I wouldn’t take anything off the table in terms of should it be done as a service,” Burke said.

