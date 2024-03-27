45.2 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

UK Elections Are Unaffected by China’s Cyber-Interference, Says Deputy PM

Sanctions galore for APT31, which has been blamed for two major attacks on democracy

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The UK’s deputy prime minister, Oliver Dowden, says China has been unsuccessful in its attempts to undermine UK elections.

It comes as the UK and US today formally called out China’s aggression in cyberspace, pinning its state-sponsored attackers to incidents at the Electoral Commission in 2021 and attempts to target 43 parliamentarians in the same year.

“I want to reassure people that the compromise of this information, while it is obviously concerning, typically does not create a risk to those affected, and I want to further reassure the House that the Commission has worked with security specialists to investigate the incident and remove the threat from their system,” he said. “The Commission has since taken further steps to increase the resilience of their systems.”

Read the rest of the story at The Register, here.

UK Elections Are Unaffected by China's Cyber-Interference, Says Deputy PM Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
China Bans Intel and Amd Processors in Government Computers
Next article
APT31: the Chinese Hacking Group Behind Global Cyberespionage Campaign
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals