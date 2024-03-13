48 F
Cybersecurity

US Government Sets Aside $27.5bn for Cyber Security Spending

The US government has laid out its plans for cyber security spending as a part of its budget for the fiscal year of 2025.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Portrait fragment of Benjamin Franklin close-up from one hundred dollars bill

Department of Defence spending will total US$14.5 billion, with US$6.4 billion set aside for general cyber operations, while US$7.4 billion will go directly to the armed forces. The government also plans to spend US$630 million on research and development projects in the sector.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will get a slight boost over this year’s spending, receiving an additional US$103 million in funding, making for a total US$3 billion investment in the agency.

US$470 million will go towards deploying endpoint protection and boosting incident response, among other things, while US$294 million will be allocated to the agency’s internal capabilities. A further US$41 million will go towards coordination measures, and US$116 million will be dedicated to reporting on incidents involving critical infrastructure.

Read the rest of the story at cyberdaily.au, here.

