Department of Defence spending will total US$14.5 billion, with US$6.4 billion set aside for general cyber operations, while US$7.4 billion will go directly to the armed forces. The government also plans to spend US$630 million on research and development projects in the sector.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will get a slight boost over this year’s spending, receiving an additional US$103 million in funding, making for a total US$3 billion investment in the agency.

US$470 million will go towards deploying endpoint protection and boosting incident response, among other things, while US$294 million will be allocated to the agency’s internal capabilities. A further US$41 million will go towards coordination measures, and US$116 million will be dedicated to reporting on incidents involving critical infrastructure.

