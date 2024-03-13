48 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

Agency in Charge of US Cybersecurity Breached

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Cybersecurity business information protection technology, privacy to protect personal data, lock icon and internet network security connection technology.
(iStock Image)

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has alerted the public about dangerous vulnerabilities in Ivanti software products. It even ordered US government agencies to disconnect its VPN instances in an emergency. It turns out that CISA itself was compromised, and two systems were forced to shut down.

CISA discovered that it was hacked last month and was forced to take two key computer systems offline, according to CNN. One system was responsible for sharing cyber and physical security assessment tools between federal, state, and local officials. The other holds security assessment information on chemical facilities.

The hack did not affect CISA’s operations, and two older systems were set to be replaced.

Read the rest of the story at cybernews, here.

Agency in Charge of US Cybersecurity Breached Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
US Government Sets Aside $27.5bn for Cyber Security Spending
Next article
Zhenhua Heavy Industries Denies Crane Cyber Security Threat to US Ports
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals