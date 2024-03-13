Zhenhua said in a statement that the company takes the concerns of US seriously and believes the reports are misleading the public without a thorough examination of the facts.

The cranes offered by Zhenhua will not raise any cyber risks to any ports. The company has consistently adhered to national and regional laws and regulations to ensure its cranes utilized at ports globally, including the US, and adheres to international standard and applicable laws, claimed Zhenhua.

Read the rest of the story at Seatrade Maritime News, here.