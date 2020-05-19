Why the Pentagon’s Cybersecurity Certification Program Inspires Hope and Fear

The implications of the Defense Department’s plan to subject its suppliers to independent cybersecurity audits, a program known as Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, apply far beyond the defense industrial base. Contractors of all shapes and sizes are in a tizzy.

Before the end of the year, the Defense Department intends to finalize a rule change that will require any contractor it engages with to have obtained a certification of its cybersecurity practices from an approved external auditor. The new rule will end the department’s current practice of taking companies at their word on this.

Read more at NextGov

