At its core, the Air Force Zero Trust is the military’s response to high-profile cyber attacks. Recognizing the need to bolster cybersecurity defenses, the U.S. Air Force has initiated efforts to implement the zero-trust security framework.

Let’s take a closer look at this security model, focusing on its principles, benefits, and effects on the U.S. Air Force.

What is Zero Trust and How Does it Work

Conceptualized by John Kindervag in 2010, zero trust is a security framework safeguarding infrastructures and sensitive data from internal and external threats. It guarantees that the interactions within the network comply with security policies.

