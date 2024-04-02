The National Science Foundation (NSF) has welcomed Ray McCollum into a leadership role as the Acting Head of Contracting Activity (HCA) and Deputy Division Director. This announcement comes as a testament to McCollum’s extensive background and notable contributions in the field of acquisition and cooperative support within the federal government.

McCollum brings to the NSF a rich tapestry of experience spanning various key positions. Before this new assignment, he served as the Policy Branch Chief for the Division of Acquisition and Cooperative Support within NSF itself, where he was instrumental in shaping policies that streamlined procurement processes and enhanced cooperative support mechanisms. His tenure at the Department of State as a Senior Contracting Officer further solidified his expertise in managing complex contracting activities, ensuring the effective delivery of essential services.

Before his time with the NSF and the Department of State, McCollum held significant roles within the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Office of Government-wide Policy, showcasing his adeptness in strategic program management and information technology procurement. His leadership as the Branch Chief and Contracting Officer for the Office of IT Schedules Programs at GSA underscored his ability to navigate the intricate landscape of federal IT contracts.

McCollum’s leadership extends beyond his professional roles, having served as the Vice Chair of the ACT/IAC Partners Program and the President of the National Contract Management Association (NCMA) DC Chapter. His active participation in the NCMA Contract Management Leadership Development Program (CMLDP) – Class of 2014, and his voluntary roles with the American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (ACT/IAC) highlight his commitment to fostering growth and excellence within the procurement and contracting community.

His military service, including two tours in Iraq, imbues his professional endeavors with a profound sense of duty and resilience. McCollum is a testament to the value of military experience in enhancing leadership and operational efficiency within the federal contracting sphere.

Educationally, McCollum is well-grounded, with a Master of Science in Project Management from George Washington University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Operations Management from Ohio State University. His certifications, including a warrant and FAC Level III certification in Contracting and Program/Project Management, as well as FAC-C Level II certification in COR and CPCM certification, speak to his depth of knowledge and expertise in the field.

Outside of his professional life, McCollum’s interests in reading, traveling, volunteering, and participating in a kickball league reflect a well-rounded personality. His passion for the Ohio State University football team and band showcases his enduring connection to his alma mater and his community.

As Ray McCollum steps into his new role at NSF, his extensive background and leadership in contracting, policy development, and program management are poised to drive significant advancements in how the NSF approaches its contracting and acquisition strategies. His proven track record of leadership, both in government and the military, coupled with his deep commitment to public service, positions him as a key asset in NSF’s mission to promote the progress of science, a mission critical to the nation’s health, prosperity, and welfare.