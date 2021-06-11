Slots Available for Public Safety Cadets Competitive Training Conference

Registration is open for the 2021 Public Safety Cadets National Competitive Training Conference (NCTC), taking place in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, from July 19-22. PSC is a nonprofit organization that prepares young people for law enforcement and other first-responder careers. Eligible Cadets, Explorers, their agency mentors and advisors are invited to participate in this flagship national event, featuring training and education, college preparation and career networking.

Cadets and Explorers participating in the NCTC—nicknamed the “Summer Showdown”—will have the opportunity to compete in real-world police scenarios. Team challenges include active shooter, burglary in progress, felony traffic stop and others. They may also compete individually in air pistol marksmanship, bike policing and an airsoft tactical course. Training seminars include self-defense, tactical emergency medicine, cyber crime and crime scene investigation. Separate seminars on a variety of policing and leadership topics will be conducted for adult mentors and advisors. A career and college fair will give participants—who range in age from 14 to 21—the opportunity to meet with representatives of law enforcement agencies, educational institutions and the military.

Public Safety Cadets was founded and is managed by leaders in law enforcement from across the country. Event seminars and activities will be conducted by past and current representatives of the FBI, Secret Service, DEA, U.S. Marshals, Customs & Border Protection and the IRS, as well as representatives from major law enforcement equipment and training companies.

Representatives of qualifying agencies with Cadet or Explorer programs are asked to register by June 30th. For detailed information and registration materials, visit www.publicsafetycadets.org.

