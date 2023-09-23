Biden Amends Disaster Declaration for Hawaii

President Biden has made additional disaster assistance available to the State of Hawaii by authorizing an increase in the level of Federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures undertaken in the State of Hawaii as a result of wildfires beginning August 8, 2023, and continuing.

Under the President’s new order, announced by the White House yesterday (September 22) Federal funds for debris removal are authorized at 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a continuous 180-day period of the State’s choosing within the first nine months from the start of the incident period. Additionally, Federal funds for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, are authorized at 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a continuous 90-day period of the State’s choosing within the first six months from the start of the incident period.

