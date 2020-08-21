Coast Guard Adjusts Port Conditions in Gulf Coast Region as Dual Storms Form

The Coast Guard is adjusting port conditions and pre-staging response assets in the Gulf Coast region due to a forecast of two tropical systems expected to form in the Gulf over the weekend.

Port conditions change based on weather forecasts, and current port conditions can be viewed on the following Coast Guard homeport webpages:

The Coast Guard is warning the public of these important safety messages:

Stay off the water . Hurricanes and tropical storms can be deadly and our ability to conduct rescues can be diminished or non-existent at the height of a storm. Be prepared, stay informed and heed storm warnings.

. Hurricanes and tropical storms can be deadly and our ability to conduct rescues can be diminished or non-existent at the height of a storm. Be prepared, stay informed and heed storm warnings. Be prepared. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or to sustaining damage. Mooring lines should be doubled in case of high winds. Boats that can be trailered should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and to secure life rings, life jackets, and small boats. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources to be diverted to ensure people are not in distress.

“Our Coast Guard men and women along the Coast Guard 8th District Gulf Coast Region remain vigilant and prepared as two storms approach the region,” said Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commander of the Eighth Coast Guard District . “Our Coast Guard crews are pre-staging personnel and assets to be ready to respond to emergencies as rapidly and safely as possible once the storms pass.”

