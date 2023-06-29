75.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 29, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasEmergency PreparednessMaritime Security

Federal, State, Local Agencies Conduct Mass Rescue Exercise in Port of Charleston

The purpose of the exercise was to test mass casualty and mass rescue response efforts and promote effective coordination and communication between response agencies during a large-scale maritime emergency.

By Homeland Security Today
A Charleston Police Department boat crew member retrieves a survivor scenario card from a Coast Guard Auxiliary boat crew during a mass rescue exercise in the Port of Charleston, South Carolina, June 28, 2023. Approximately 550 personnel participated in the exercise, which consisted of a simulation of approximately 100 people being evacuated from a cruise ship and multiple people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)

Federal, state and local agencies conducted a multi-agency mass rescue operations/mass casualty incident exercise, Wednesday, in the Port of Charleston.

Approximately 550 personnel from 35 agencies participated in the exercise, which consisted of a simulation of approximately 100 people being evacuated from a cruise ship and multiple people in the water.

“This mass rescue exercise was designed to assess and elevate the Coast Guard’s and our partner agencies’ readiness to respond to a critical incident in the Port of Charleston,” said Cmdr. Preston Hieb, chief of response, Coast Guard Sector Charleston. “The Coast Guard will continue its close coordination and collaboration with our partner agencies to ensure that we are prepared for any emergency situation that may arise.”

The purpose of the exercise was to test mass casualty and mass rescue response efforts and promote effective coordination and communication between response agencies during a large-scale maritime emergency. This exercise provided an opportunity for the Coast Guard and partners to validate existing protocols, review capabilities and identify gaps within existing contingency plans.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleCMF Counter-Piracy Admiral Meets European Task Force Commander Aboard Italian Warship
Next articleUSCGC Bear (WMEC 901) Returns Home Following 65-Day Deployment
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals